Fatal crash reported near Bandon

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – One person died last week in a Coos County crash.

On Thursday, December 8, Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 north of Bandon.

According to OSP, the preliminary investigation indicates that a red Dodge Caravan crossed the double-yellow centerline and entered the oncoming lane, colliding with a blue Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The Caravan rotated and came to a stop in the northbound lane, while the Ford pickup came to a rest against the curb.

The driver of the Caravan, 46-year-old Michael John Bevington of Coos Bay, was killed in the collision.

Two people inside the pickup were taken to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay to be treated for their injuries.