Several Portland hospitals recieve extra resources amid influx of patients

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The increase in respiratory viruses, like the flu, RSV and COVID-19, continues to affect hospitals, around the state.

Several Portland hospitals are struggling to keep up with an influx of patients.

Although help is on the way, it may still affect people in Southern Oregon.

On Friday, OHSU said at least four Portland hospitals declared ‘crisis standards of care,’ because of the number of patients with respiratory viruses.

That means hospitals are allocated more resources to provide lifesaving care, when operating at near capacity.

It may also impact those in the Rogue Valley, who would normally be sent to Portland for a higher level of care.

“If you’re admitted to the hospital you may receive your hospital level care in a room different than your usual hospital room and if you need a higher level of care and be transported somewhere else that may take longer than it has in the past,” Jackson County public health officer Dr. Leona O’Keefe said.

Last week, the Oregon Health Authority said influenza cases are continuing to skyrocket.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing every week.

Dr. O‘Keefe said we are experiencing about the same in Jackson County.