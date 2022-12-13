Jacksonville looking to add plaza downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —Jacksonville is discussing the possibility of bringing an outdoor pedestrian plaza to downtown. A group of community members brought the project up to the city at a work session in October.

It’s still in the early stages, but the idea could bring more people to the downtown area. The area the city is looking at is on Third Street between Beekman Bank and the new fire hall. The city says funding for the project would need to come through grants.

Jacksonville’s Mayor says the plaza could include things like picnic tables, chairs, umbrellas, or even a stage.

“The concept is for a European style outdoor plaza where people can gather, events can be held, people can socialize and just enjoy the outdoor activities that we have in Jacksonville,” said Donna Bowen.

Bowen says the cons to the project would include losing some parking spots on Third Street, funding, maintenance, and more traffic.

No firm plans are in place to move forward with the project at the moment. The city is still waiting to hear from the public before a decision gets made. It plans to send out a survey to residents. The mayor says more research on funding for the plaza also needs to be done.