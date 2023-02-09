Fatal crash reported on Highway 101 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Reedsport.

Oregon State Police said at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning, 36-year-old Dustin Ray Fish of Coquille was driving a red ford Mustang on Highway 101 when he crossed the center line near milepost 213 and crashed head-on into an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado towing a boat.

Fish was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Silverado was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

No further information was provided by investigators.