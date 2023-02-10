Oregon sees decrease in respiratory virus hospitalizations, OHA says

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon health officials say they’re seeing a “significant decrease” in respiratory virus hospitalization.

The decline in community spread of influenza and RSV viruses is expected to continue into spring, according to Dean Sidelinger, the health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are predicted to remain flat during February after decreasing since December, the OHA said.

Although there’s been a recent increase in COVID-19 activity, Sidelinger said he’s hopeful for the future.

If conditions continue to improve, the state may lift its mask-wearing rule for healthcare workers. However, any changes will be made cautiously and with consultation with health partners.

Despite the positive changes, the state remains in a state of emergency due to high respiratory disease hospitalizations.

The OHA said officials are monitoring the increase in COVID-19 activity and the possibility of a second wave of influenza B.