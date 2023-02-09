North Medford High School excelling in national astronomy competition

MEDFORD, Ore.– A team of six North Medford High School students will compete in a regional astronomy competition, hoping to advance to the national competition.

The North Medford team are in their second year of participating in the Stellar Xplorers competition.

The group placed top 10 nationally, and qualified for the semifinals.

North Medford teacher Robert Black, who advises the team said, “these guys work hard. As soon as we download the scenario, we read it, we make a plan and these kids get right to work. It’s actually heartwarming to see them work. You don’t see kids work this hard for six straight hours.”

Most of the 450 schools that participate in the competition are military schools.

Making North Medford one of the few public schools competing in the semi-finals.

If they make it into the top 10 at the regional competition, they’ll advance to the national competition at Johnson Space Center in Houston.