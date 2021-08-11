Fatal Douglas County trailer fire now a homicide investigation

AZALEA, Ore. – Deputies believe two people who were found dead after a trailer fire in Douglas County were the victims of homicidal violence.
On Friday, August 6, an RV trailer caught fire at the Meadow Wood RV Park on Autumn Lane in Azalea. Two people were found dead at the scene.
Immediately after the incident, investigators didn’t release much information. However, on August 11, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department released the names of the people who died: 59-year-old Brian Edward Dean and 65-year-old Maureen Anne Mathabel both of Azalea. DCSO said they died “as a result of homicidal violence.”
The county’s major crime team is investigating and is asking for anyone who may have surveillance footage of the incident. If you have information to provide to the police, call 541-440-445