Fatal shooting under investigation in Lake County

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – A man was shot dead in a rural Lake County community.
Oregon State Police said at about 10:03 p.m. on July 6, dispatchers got a call reporting a shooting at the Lake County Community Senior Center on North G Street in Lakeview.
When law enforcement arrived, they found 26-year-old Jacob Wheat of Lakeview laying in the parking lot. He died while officers tried to administer first aid.
According to OSP, officers don’t believe there is an active threat to the community. OSP made no mention of any suspects.
The Lake County Major Crime Team was activated and will continue to investigate what officers are referring to as a “homicide.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lake County police at 541-947-2222.