Possible drowning reported at Agate Lake

AGATE LAKE, Ore. – Search and rescue crews are still looking for a man who disappeared while swimming in Agate Lake.

At about 5:00 p.m. on Monday, a family was gathered at a swimming area on the west side of the Lake. One of the men in the group was swimming about 40 yards from shore when he started calling for help. He went under the water before he could be rescued.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searched for the man, but they couldn’t find him. Deputies continued the search Tuesday.

No further information was released by investigators.

