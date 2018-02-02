Father collects cans and bottles to save daughter’s life

Central Point, Ore.- A local father is asking the community for help to save his daughter’s life.
For the past four months, David Mayer as been collecting cans and bottles from local businesses in hopes to raise $10,000 to get his daughter, Ashley on the kidney transplant list.
“That’s what I do on my day off,” David said. “At this point in time we have $6,456 raised,”
Ashley was just 12 years old when she was diagnosed with kidney failure. Now at 24, she no longer has a right kidney, and her left one is only operating at 15 percent.
“I was diagnosed with kidney failure and ever since my life hasn’t been the same,” Ashley Mayer said.
She is on dialysis three times a week for three hours a session. Her family is now doing all they can to raise funds for what insurance won’t cover.
“I’m going to do my best from losing my daughter,” David said.
Each can or bottle is only worth 10 cents, but David says he’ll keep collecting them one by one, until they reach their goal.
“I’m going to fight and I’m going to keep fighting until she gets her kidney,” he said.
Ashley is currently awaiting a match.
If you’d like to donate money, or empty cans and bottles, you can find more information here.