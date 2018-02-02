Home
Father collects cans and bottles to save daughter’s life

Father collects cans and bottles to save daughter’s life

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,


Central Point, Ore.- A local father is asking the community for help to save his daughter’s life.

For the past four months, David Mayer as been collecting cans and bottles from local businesses in hopes to raise $10,000 to get his daughter, Ashley on the kidney transplant list.

“That’s what I do on my day off,” David said. “At this point in time we have $6,456 raised,”

Ashley was just 12 years old when she was diagnosed with kidney failure. Now at 24, she no longer has a right kidney, and her left one is only operating at 15 percent.

“I was diagnosed with kidney failure and ever since my life hasn’t been the same,” Ashley Mayer said.

She is on dialysis three times a week for three hours a session. Her family is now doing all they can to raise funds for what insurance won’t cover.

“I’m going to do my best from losing my daughter,” David said.

Each can or bottle is only worth 10 cents, but David says he’ll keep collecting them one by one, until they reach their goal.

“I’m going to fight and I’m going to keep fighting until she gets her kidney,” he said.

Ashley is currently awaiting a match.

If you’d like to donate money, or empty cans and bottles, you can find more information here.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics