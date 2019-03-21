FBI asking for your help in solving 20-year-old cold case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The FBI is looking for your help solving a 20-year-old cold case.
Jean Leonard Faure is wanted in connection with rape, sodomy, and burglary charges out of Douglas County.
Police say the 54-year-old allegedly went to the home of his ex-wife in Roseburg in violation of a restraining order. That’s where police say he sexually assaulted her at gun point and also stole some of her property.
Faure was arrested by police in Roseburg in January of 1998 and released on bail.
After he didn’t show up for his trial date that March, a federal arrest warrant was issued for his arrest.
He’s still on the run tonight.
“As law enforcement agencies do, we look at cold cases from time to time. And the agent was hoping that a new round of publicity might bring some new leads and new tips to the forefront,” said Beth Anne Steele, FBI public affairs, Portland office.
Faure was born in the Seychelles Islands off the coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean. He’s a white man, 5 foot 10 in height, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Faure also has a scar near his left eye.
The FBI says Faure may be hiding out in the Seychelles Islands.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.