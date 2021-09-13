FBI releases declassified document into links between Saudi Arabia and 9/11

It is the first of many documents expected to be released in the coming months after President Biden ordered their declassification last week.
The document included a report from 2016 which provides details of the FBI’s work to investigate the role of the Saudi government in the attacks.
The report did not find any evidence that Saudi leaders were involved, but did say Saudi nationals played a pivotal role in funding al Qaeda.
The release comes after more than 1,600 people affected by the attacks sent President Biden a letter asking for the information to be released.