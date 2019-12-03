FBI warns your smart TV may be spying on you

Home
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The TV you’re looking at right now could be spying on you, the FBI warns.

Smart TVs were a big hit on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so the FBI is getting the word out that screens with advanced tech, like cameras and microphones, could be hacked by cybercriminals who could potentially snoop or stalk you.

To protect yourself, the FBI recommends changing the default password and to update the software. Also, consider putting black tape over the camera hole or disabling the microphone.

For the full warning from the FBI, visit https://bit.ly/2DJs312

