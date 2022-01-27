FCC considering ‘nutrition labels’ for internet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The U.S. government is considering a so-called “broadband nutrition label” for internet providers.

In 2016, the Federal Communications Commission launched a voluntary labeling program that gave consumers information like prices, speeds, and data caps.

Now, the FCC is proposing that becomes mandatory for all wired internet providers and mobile carriers.

The goal is to help consumers better understand the internet service they buy and stop unexpected costs and fees.

Before the FCC can make the change it has to get public feedback on the proposal.

For more information, visit https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-acts-empower-broadband-consumers-through-transparency