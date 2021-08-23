FDA approves Pfizer vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The FDA has fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
This makes it the nation’s first vaccine to move beyond emergency use authorization.
The FDA says the vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty and has been approved for those ages 16 and older.
Health officials have said they hope this move would lead to more people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
It could also lead more businesses and schools to mandate vaccines.
The vaccine will still be available under emergency use authorization for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 as well as a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.