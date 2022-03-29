FDA authorizes 2nd booster for 50+

(CNN) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for all adults over 50 years old to get another COVID-19 booster shot.

For both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a second booster can be given four months after the first.

A second booster shot was previously only allowed for people over the age of 12 who had severe immune deficiencies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not expected to officially recommend a second booster shot but instead give approval for shots to be given to those who want them.

The medical community is mixed on whether additional booster shots are necessary to properly protect people from the virus.