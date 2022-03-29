Disabled woman gets $300k from Brookings after felony conviction tossed

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A southern Oregon woman, is getting a $300,000 settlement from the city of Brookings, after her arrest. A disabled Brookings woman, who was cited for driving her motor scooter on the sidewalk back in 2018, is now receiving a huge settlement from the city.

Brookings woman Jennifer Gaymen was arrested in 2018 for riding her mobility scooter home one night. We’re told police issued her a citation for driving the mobility scooter on the sidewalk, through a crosswalk, and for not wearing a helmet.

We’ve also acquired bodycam footage of her interaction with officers. Brookings woman Jennifer Gaymen went out with some friends one night back in 2018 Her attorney says Gayman is disabled, which makes it difficult for her to walk.

That night, Gaymen drove her mobility scooter home, which is is only a few miles away.

“Two Brookings police officers pull her over to tell her that she is not supposed to be driving her mobility scooter, on the crosswalk, sidewalk, and needs to wear a safety helmet,” said Gaymen’s attorney, Jacob Johnstun.

After two Brookings police officer officers told her to leave her scooter and walk, she proceeded home on the scooter. Officers pursued, and after a slow-speed chase, they arrested her. She was later convicted of one felony count of eluding police, and went to jail for 5 days.

In June of last year, the Oregon court of appeals reversed the felony conviction. Gaymen’s attorney said the officers violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the 4th amendment, unlawful search and seizure.

“I think the city made the right choice and settled it for an amount that we think is appropriate for the circumstances,” said Johnstun.

Now, as part of a settlement, her attorney says the city has agreed to pay Gaymen 300 thousand dollars in damages.

“After the dust settled and Ms. Gaymen started to feel a sense of closure just how grateful she was for this result and the sense that she’s vindicated,” said Johnstun.

As part of the settlement, Johnstun says the city is also writing a handwritten apology to Gaymen, and will require officers to undergo ADA training.

We reached out to the city of Brookings Monday. It declined to comment.