FDA panel endorses Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An FDA advisory committee endorsed booster doses for the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Along with Moderna and Pfizer, the company requested an emergency use authorization to provide booster doses for its COVID-19 vaccine.
During an FDA panel meeting, the company provided data from studies it has conducted and panel members debated whether or not to recommend that J&J booster doses be approved.
The panel voted Friday to endorse Johnson and Johnson vaccine boosters.
Pfizer and Moderna have both received the green light from the FDA’s panel to provide boosters for people over 65-years of age, and for those who are at high risk of contracting the disease.
The FDA’s advisory panel’s vote did not give a firm timeline on when the Johnson and Johnson booster could receive full approval.