Search continues for missing Siskiyou County man

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – Investigators in Northern California continue to search for a missing man.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:30 a.m. on October 10, 76-year-old James Eugene Sharpe walked away from his home on China Grade Road near the community of Happy Camp. He may have been trying to walk to town.
At the time he went missing, Sharpe was wearing a gray hat, brown flannel shirt, white t-shirt, and blue jeans. He has gray hair and a beard.
In the days after Sharpe disappeared, the sheriff’s office actively searched for him using tracking dogs, a plane, and a helicopter in addition to ground crews. Even with all of the resources deployed in a two-mile radius around Sharpe’s home and 10 miles down the Klamath River, he has not yet been located.
Anyone who spots Sharpe is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-842-8300.