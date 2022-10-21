Federal Forest Service worker arrested in Oregon

JOHN DAY, Ore. – A federal Forest Service worker was arrested in Oregon this week after a prescribed fire got out of control.

The incident happened at Starr 6 controlled burn in Malheur National Forest.

The burn-boss in charge of the fire was arrested by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office after the fire escaped and burned about 20 acres of private land.

A Forest Service spokesperson said the employee was doing an approved prescribed burn.

He was sent to jail Wednesday and charged with reckless burning.