WEED, Cal. – The Lincoln Heights Association will organize a benefit to re-build the community destroyed by the Mill Fire.

The event starts October 22 and runs from 4 pm to 8 pm at College of the Siskiyous in Weed.

There will be performances by several famous singers and comedians.

People can show your support by buying a ticket a sweatshirt or making a donation.

Tickets are $25 to $65 and can be bought at eventbrite.com.

Just search Lincoln Heights or call 530-859-3023.