Federal funds approved for Josephine County storm clean-up

Josephine County, Ore.- Federal funding is now available to help with cleanup following the winter storm and flooding that occurred from Dec. 14-17, 2016. Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration has been approved for Josephine and Lane counties.
The declaration means federal funding is available to state, tribal and local governments, as well as some private non-profit organizations.
“This disaster declaration will provide much needed financial assistance to two counties that were hardest hit by severe weather last December,” said Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps. “We will also receive mitigation grant funds to reduce the impacts of hazards statewide. We look forward to working with our local, state, and federal partners throughout this recovery process, even as we are currently assessing damages from the winter storms we’ve had over the past few weeks to determine if additional federal assistance is warranted.”
Dolph A. Diemont, who has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area, said this is the fifth disaster he has worked in Oregon since 2007.