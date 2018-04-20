FEMA aid ending for displaced Puerto Ricans

(WESH) – Hundreds of families forced to evacuate Puerto Rico after Hurricane Marie could be homeless this weekend, if FEMA’s temporary shelter program is not extended.
Many Puerto Rican evacuees are staying in motels in Central Florida through a FEMA hotel voucher program that was supposed to provide temporary housing through May 14.
But on Monday, many families were told their aid would end as soon as this weekend.
Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson, along with five U.S. representatives have asked FEMA to extend assistance for the evacuees.
Governor Rick Scott is scheduled to hold a roundtable with Puerto Rican community members in Kissimmee Friday.
