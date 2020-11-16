FEMA disaster assistance deadline extended in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The deadline has been extended for southern Oregonians seeking federal aid in the wake of the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s deadline to apply for disaster assistance was originally scheduled to end Monday, November 16. However, according to Jackson County Emergency Management, that deadline was extended to Monday, November 30.
“We are very pleased that FEMA has given fire survivors a couple more weeks to register for assistance,” said Jackson County Emergency Operations Center Director John Vial. “While over 4,500 citizens have registered, we continue to hear of fire victims that have not registered and may be losing out on potential benefits.”
At the time this article was published, Jackson County fire victims have received nearly $19.5 million.
To register with FEMA, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ or call 1-800-621-3362. To speak to someone in person, the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) is still operational at Central Medford High School, located at 815 S. Oakdale Avenue. The MARC is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, November 21. The MARC will close after that Saturday, but registrations can still be made over the phone or online until November 30.