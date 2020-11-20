FEMA providing housing options for eligible fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. — FEMA is providing housing options for eligible fire victims.
According to the latest FEMA registration numbers, Jackson County says just short of 50 percent of all the people registered are staying with friends and family, 17 percent were staying in hotels, and 6 percent were living in a new rental property.
Jackson County’s Emergency Operations Center says as far as it can tell there are few people sleeping in cars or homeless.
We’re told the county, FEMA, and mobile home park owners met this week, to discuss FEMA bringing people back into the mobile home parks they were displaced from because of the fire.
FEMA is even working on contracting with the county to bring fire victims to county parks and doing the same with state officials for state parks.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.