FEMA providing housing options for eligible fire victims

Aerial view of an area just north of Almeda Drive where the fire is believed to have started.

MEDFORD, Ore. — FEMA is providing housing options for eligible fire victims.

According to the latest FEMA registration numbers, Jackson County says just short of 50 percent of all the people registered are staying with friends and family, 17 percent were staying in hotels, and 6 percent were living in a new rental property.

Jackson County’s Emergency Operations Center says as far as it can tell there are few people sleeping in cars or homeless.

We’re told the county, FEMA, and mobile home park owners met this week, to discuss FEMA bringing people back into the mobile home parks they were displaced from because of the fire.

FEMA is even working on contracting with the county to bring fire victims to county parks and doing the same with state officials for state parks.

