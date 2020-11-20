Jackson Co. announces record number of deaths due to Covid-19

JACKSON CO., Ore.– “If you have a large thanksgiving, you could be looking forward to a small funeral,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Public Health Officer of Jackson County. He said the vulnerable in our community are currently at risk.
“We’ve seen a market increase in very fragile, elderly individuals.”
Each of the seven deaths reported Thursday were individuals over the age of 70.
Only one of them died in a hospital bed.
Dr. Shames said its not because there aren’t enough beds.
“It’s not always appropriate to be in the hospital if you have a very serious illness sometimes the best place to be is with people who love you and know you and can care for you in your final moments.”
Shames says the community needs to be even more careful than its been when interacting with elderly loved ones.
He says thanksgiving of this year must be different than ever before.
“Most people don’t get symptoms or get seriously ill from Covid it may not be a big deal to someone at a family gathering or a big party: they get a little bit sic. It can’t be business as usual its just too unsafe.”
