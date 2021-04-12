FEMA vaccination center set to open in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – The federal government will help Jackson County vaccinate up to 1,000 people per day.
On April 20, a “Pilot Community Vaccination Center” will open in Jackson County through a joint effort from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Oregon Health Authority, the Office of Emergency Management, Jackson County Health and Human Services, and Jackson County Emergency Management. The effort includes a fixed site with drive-through and walk-up options along with mobile vaccination delivery.
Through the partnership, vaccination capacity at this location alone will expand by 1,000 doses per-day, Jackson County Public Health said.
“I am so pleased Jackson County was chosen for a FEMA community vaccination center. The site will bolster our current efforts to deliver vaccines quickly and equitably, and to meet communities where they are,” said Governor Kate Brown. “As the state recovers from last year’s historic wildfires and continues to manage through the pandemic, my goal is to elevate the needs of the communities hardest hit, especially those that have been historically underserved, and to rebuild those communities stronger and more resilient. The CVC in Jackson County will help us achieve that goal.”
The vaccination site will open at the Expo in Central Point. Appointments can be made by visiting http://www.jcorcovid19.org/VaccineAppointments or by calling 211.