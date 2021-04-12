Medford Police investigating fatal fire near Kings Highway

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department says around 6 pm on Saturday it responded to a fire in the 2100 block of Kings Highway.
Police say upon arrival, an RV was fully engulfed in flames.
MPD says once the fire was contained, a body was found inside.
Medford Police is investigating the cause of the fire and says at this point in the investigation there are no indications of foul play.
The person is not being named at this time, but neighbors in the area tell NBC5 News he was an older man.
Neighbors declined to comment further.
Medford Police tell NBC5 News it’s doing an autopsy in the next couple of days to confirm the person’s identity.
