Home
Figherfighters say there’s no time table for investigation into Galice Resort Fire

Figherfighters say there’s no time table for investigation into Galice Resort Fire

Local News Top Stories , ,

MERLIN, Ore. —In the aftermath of the historic Galice Resort burning to the ground Tuesday, the community is left wondering what’s next.

Rural Metro Fire says there’s no timetable for how long the process will take to get some answers.

The investigation into the cause is a collaborative effort between Rural Metro Fire, Oregon State Police, and the resort’s insurance company.

Austin Prince with Rural Metro, says until all possibilities are ruled out and the investigation is complete, no further information will be given.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »