Final preparations for Country Crossings Music Festival

Central Point, Ore. — The wait is over, the stage is set, and the festival is ready – all that’s missing is the fans. Gates open at noon on Thursday and shuttles start running at 7 a.m.
Organizers said to make the most out of your experience, check out all the artists, not just the headliners on the main stage. Check your event guide and see some of the acts the festival has at the sunrise and boxcar stage as well.
“A lot of those artists are playing on Sirius if they’re not playing on he radio, you’ll recognize the names. They’re all national signed acts, they have recording labels, they’re just great up and coming’s out of Nashville. Fantastic,” said Anne Hankins, Country Crossings Music Festival.
The festival said it expects thousands over the course of its four-day event. The announcement came down early last year and now organizers are excited to see all their hard work come to life.
“It’s like a jigsaw puzzle and watching all the pieces come together and watch how everything gets built out and it’s just a great experience,” said Hankins.
Country Crossings is also recommending everyone to come down early, it said there’s always something to do or someone to see.
While the event will include music and fun, people will also be dealing with crowds, heat, and alcohol. Temperatures are forecasted for the upper 90’s on Thursday and Friday – even in the 100’s on Saturday and Sunday.
Those conditions alone can set you up for a deadly situation if you don’t take the steps to protect yourself. The venue doesn’t have much shade, which is why Fire District 3 is reminding people to wear light clothing and don’t skimp on the sunscreen. The music festival also has misting stations to help keep yourself cool as well.
“There’s not a not of places to take cover, but try to maybe get in and out of some tents or take a break when you’re feeling exhausted,” said Ashley Blakely, Fire District 3.
Fire District 3 wants you to know staying hydrated isn’t the only way to keep yourself going this weekend. Make sure you’re eating nutritious food as well. And trying to eat those sugary treats in moderation. Country Crossings said it also has a mobile hospital on-site. If you feel like you need medical attention, it says to stop by.
In addition, local law enforcement is asking you not park in their lots, as they are trying to keep a clearance around their stations in case of an emergency.