Reward offered for stolen Grants Pass memorial bench

Grants Pass, Ore.- You saw the story here first last night.
The bench that memorializes Max Belnap and Ryan Merker.
The Grants Pass High School students died in a plane crash last summer. The bench was built by Belnap’s little brother and featured hand crafted wood. The wood has since been stolen.
Max Belnap’s mother Cheryl told NBC5 News today, “It quickly went from something bad to something good. Something that brings the community together that shows not only the love they have for us but for each other.”
A
group of private donors are working with the Belnap family to offer a reward in exchange for the missing piece of the bench.
