Home
Reward offered for stolen Grants Pass memorial bench

Reward offered for stolen Grants Pass memorial bench

Crime Local Regional , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore.- You saw the story here first last night.

The bench that memorializes Max Belnap and Ryan Merker.

The Grants Pass High School students died in a plane crash last summer. The bench was built by Belnap’s little brother and featured hand crafted wood. The wood has since been stolen.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics