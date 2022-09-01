Fire activity expected to increase for Rum Creek Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– Fire activity is expected to increase over the next couple days, on the Rum Creek Fire.

Firefighters were able to reach 1% containment Monday, it hasn’t changed.

But fire officials expect that number to increase soon.

Earlier this week, smoke kept the fire activity to a minimum, acting like a blanket on the fire.

Now that temperatures are hotter and wind is increasing, fire officials expect activity to pick up in the next couple days.

ODF’s Marcus Kauffman said firefighters are also dealing with spot fires, but containment lines are holding.

He said they’ve done successful burn out operations around Galice.

Burn out operations make sure there are no fuels available for the fire to burn, if it reaches that area.

Kauffman said, “we should be able to see more containment coming up in the next few days. I can’t predict, but we’ve been putting a lot of good work in and we’ve been having some success so we’re hoping that number will go up in the next couple days.”

Kauffman said around 1,800 firefighters are currently working the fire.

He said they recently received some additional resources from the California Office of Emergency Support.

Kauffman said around 7,000 structures are currently in level one evacuation zones, meaning they are threatened by the fire.

He said they are using structure wrap for key historic and public buildings to make sure they are protected.