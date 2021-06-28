Fire burning in Siskiyou County grows to over 1,400 acres

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A wildfire burning near the community of Weed, California doubled in size overnight.
The lightning-caused Lava Fire was first reported on the morning of Friday, June 25 about 3.5 miles northeast of Weed and 4.5 miles southeast of Lake Shastina in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
By Sunday night, the fire was about 550 acres and 20% contained. However, due to strong and erratic winds on dry fuels, the fire grew to an estimated 1,446 acres by Monday morning.
The U.S. Forest Service relayed the following evacuation notification:
“An evacuation warning has been issued due to wildfire for the following areas along State Route 97, north of Weed, Ca: Angel Valley Road, Carrick Addition, and Solus Drive be prepared to evacuate if requested.”
The fire is burning in rough, rocky terrain and is visible from Highway 97 and Interstate 5.
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF