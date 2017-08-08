Fire burns at Emigrant Lake

ASHLAND, Ore. – Crews are working quickly on a fire that started Monday afternoon at Emigrant Lake. It’s burning on the east side of the lake, opposite from the day use area and campground. Three acres burned and crews have it fully lined.
No word yet on how it started, but it was raining in the area and thunder could be heard.
