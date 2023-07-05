Fire crews attack the Tunnel 5 fire in the Columbia River Gorge

“There’s also a lot of complexity — the railroad corridor, the state highway, power lines … the helicopters and water tankers are dipping from the river,” said Joel Brumm, public information officer for fire crews on the Tunnel 5 fire.

Parts of the river were filled with people like John Bennett, out enjoying the holiday.

“It’s quite the contrast. We just appreciate those guys and what they’re doing,” said Bennett.

Nearly 200 firefighters are working and more are on the way. As of Tuesday, the fire remained at 533 acres and was 5% contained. A roughly 10-mile stretch of Highway 14 is still closed.

“I know they’re continuing to work on the dozer line on the eastern edge of the fire, and on the western edge … again, it’s very steep terrain but we’re scouting to look for possible containment lines there,” said Brumm.

“This is just one of those things where I go, ‘Alright, this is life in the Gorge,’” said Justin Shults.

Officials provided an early estimate that 10 buildings have been destroyed, although they’ve since been more circumspect. Shults — who lives about 5 miles from the blaze — hopes he isn’t next.

“I don’t want to lose my home … I mean, if you live in the gorge one of the key things out here is the greenness of this the beauty, so it’s unfortunate that this is happening,” Shults said.

As of Tuesday, evacuation orders were lifted in nearby Klickitat County. Level 3 zones remained in parts of Skamania County. Fire crews warned that those circumstances could quickly change as they fight to stop the fire from spreading.

“What they’re doing — the work, all that stuff, the danger that they’re facing — it’s much appreciated,” said Shults.