Portland man charged with assaulting a federal court security officer

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man is being charged for allegedly assaulting a federal officer at Pioneer Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland.

According to the Department of Justice, on the morning of July 3, 39-year-old Avery Thomas of Portland threw an object at the courthouse.

After a court security officer tried to talk to him, Thomas reportedly charged up the front steps of the courthouse.

The DOJ said the officer tried to go back into the courthouse and close the door behind him, but Thomas grabbed the door, forced it open and assaulted the officer.

Thomas allegedly continually hit the officer with a hard object and put him in a chokehold.

The officer proceeded to fire two shots, striking Thomas in the torso.

Thomas was apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released.

The DOJ said Thomas is scheduled to make his first court appearance at a later date. He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if he’s convicted.

