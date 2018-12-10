Fire dancing draws large crowd at Grants Pass First Friday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Tonight’s First Friday in Grants Pass was a big success, but one act in particular really got the crowd fired up.
Fire dancing has been at every First Friday for seven months, but tonight was the biggest crowd the group has seen all year. The organizer says fire dancing isn’t just interesting to watch, it’s a great work out.
“Putting it into a spin that’s fun, rather than having to work harder for your health, you have fun just playing and naturally get into a better shape,” organizer, Jesse Hart said.
They’re also holding classes for people interested in learning how to fire dance regularly. You can find more information on their facebook – full circle phenomenal.
