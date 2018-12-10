Abundance swap offers alternative to holiday shopping for locals

ASHLAND, Ore. — Hundreds gathered at the Historic Ashland Armory Sunday with residents looking to trade holiday gifts.
Without spending a dime, participants of the 17th Annual Abundance Swap brought in three items from their home that would make great holiday gifts. In return, they could take anything they want.
Organizers say it’s a great way to preserve the gifting aspect of the holidays.
“It’s just a way to celebrate community,” said event host Jeff Golden. “It’s been a tradition and people come back year after year.”
The event has grown every year with nearly 450 participants last December. The abundance swap has been replicated in more than 25 other cities across the U.S. All items not chosen are donated to families in need.
