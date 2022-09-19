Fire danger now ‘High’ on ODF-protected land in Jackson, Josephine Counties

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry decreased the fire danger level to “High” in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

The change took effect at the start of the day on Monday, September 19.

The decrease in level allows for the use of power-driven equipment again, such as chainsaws, mowers, weed eaters, and more.

The use of those types of equipment along with grinding, metal cutting, and spark-emitting equipment will be allowed only before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. This does not apply to mowing green lawns.

For more fire season information visit ODF on Facebook or go to their website at http://www.swofire.com.