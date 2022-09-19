Sherri Papini sentenced for faking own kidnapping

Update (09-19-22 10:20 a.m.) – KCRA reports Sherri Papini was sentenced to 19 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could visit a former boyfriend. She was also ordered to submit to 36 months of supervised probation when released. She’s also required to pay more than $300,000 in restitution.

Original story: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) – The California woman who faked her own kidnapping will be sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors say Sherri Papini fled her home in 2016 and stayed with an ex-boyfriend.

However, she told the FBI two Hispanic women took her at gunpoint and tortured her.

According to Papini’s plea deal, she admitted she planned the hoax and lied to federal agents about the whole incident.

She collected money from the state’s victim compensation fund through 2021 and used some of that money for home improvements.

Papini faces up to 25 years in prison and half-a-million dollars in fines.

Some reports say prosecutors are leaning toward a much lesser sentence.