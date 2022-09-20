Fire danger will decrease to ‘Moderate’ on ODF-protected lands in SW Oregon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Just a couple of days after the fire danger level was lowered to “High” on certain lands in Jackson and Josephine Counties, there will be another downgrade.

Before this past Monday, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Southwest Oregon were “Extreme.” At the beginning of this week, it was lowered to “High.” Now, it’s set to lower once again.

Effective Wednesday, September 21, the fire danger will be lowered to “Moderate” on ODF-protected lands in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

For the public, restrictions on machinery that could cause sparks are being relaxed, allowing for the use of equipment until 1:00 p.m. and after 8:00 p.m.

Other fire prevention regulations which will remain in effect, include:

No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels.

No fireworks on or within 1/8 of a mile of forestlands.

Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited.

Campfires are allowed only in designated campgrounds. Portable stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels may be used in other locations clear of vegetation.

Motorized vehicles are allowed only on improved roads; one shovel and one gallon of water, or one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher, is required while traveling.

Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations.

Chain saws may not be used between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during moderate fire danger. During hours outside of this time frame, chain saws may be used but require that the operator have one shovel and one 8-oz or larger fire extinguisher at the work site. A fire watch is also required for one hour after each chainsaw use.

Cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is not allowed between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during moderate fire danger. These activities will be allowed during hours outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site.

The mowing of dead or dried grass with power-driven equipment is not allowed between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high moderate danger. This restriction does not include mowing of green lawns, or equipment used for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.

Any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine-use not specifically mentioned is not allowed between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during moderate fire danger. Use of any spark-emitting internal combustion engine is allowed outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site.

Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation.

Under IFPL I (one) – fire season requirements are in effect. In addition to the following:

A Firewatch is required at this and all higher levels unless otherwise waived.

For more fire season information visit ODF on Facebook or go to their website at http://www.swofire.com.