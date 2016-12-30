Fire forces the evacuation of Medford apartments

Medford, Ore.- A second alarm fire at an apartment complex in Medford sent residents scrambling into the streets.
Medford Fire-Rescue and Jackson County Fire District 3 responded to a call of smoke and flames at the Cottage House Apartments just before 8 a.m. Friday. When they first arrived, they were unable to find the fire.
Shortly after arrival, fire crews received reports people were trapped inside the apartments. A second alarm was called and the extra crews firefighters were able to find the fire in a stairwell.
Medford Fire Chief Brian Fish said the fire went up the stairwell, so crews had to rescue two people from their apartments using ladders.
“The problem is, the fire blocked their doors, so they only had one way out,” said Chief Fish. “They did the right thing and stayed put. They went out on their balconies to get fresh air and make their presence known.”
No one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.