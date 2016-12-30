Injured OSP trooper out of intensive care

Portland, Ore.- The Oregon State Police trooper shot multiple times on Christmas has been moved out of intensive care, according to OregonLive.
Trooper Nic Cederberg was moved into a normal patient room after undergoing several surgeries this week, his brother Jeff said in a post on the family’s GoFundMe page.
Cederberg will go into surgery for a broken arm on Friday morning, after which “the major surgeries are over for now.”
“He is still amazing the doctors and nurses with how his recovery is going,” Jeff Cederberg wrote.
Nic Cederberg, an Army veteran and seven-year trooper, was shot several times by homicide suspect James Tylka on Sunday. Police have not said how many times or where Cederberg was shot.
Tylka, 30, was killed by other officers after he shot his wife in King City and led law enforcement on a chase in Washington County.