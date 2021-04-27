Fire in Applegate Valley 100% contained, mop-up complete

APPLEGATE LAKE, Ore. – The Bearwallow Ridge Fire near Applegate Lake is 100% contained.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Bearwallow Ridge Fire was first spotted by fire detection cameras on Thursday, April 22.
The fire quickly grew as crews arrived to fight it. Luckily, they were able to keep the fire under 36 acres and a fireline was completed by Friday, April 23.
By the afternoon of April 26, the fire was completely contained and mop-up operations were completed.
ODFW will continue to monitor the fire to make sure it doesn’t flare up again as warm temperatures move back into the area.