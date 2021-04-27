Yreka explosion under investigation

YREKA, Calif. – Police are investigating a reported explosion in Yreka.
Police said at about 4:12 a.m. Tuesday, they received numerous 9-1-1 calls regarding an explosion in the 100 block of Bruce Street.
The Yreka Police Department and the Yreka Fire Department responded to the scene and reportedly found two incendiary devices, one of which had detonated with the other partially detonated.
YPD said the scene was secured and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad safely collected the devices.
There were no injuries.
The case remains under investigation and no further information was provided by investigators. Anyone with further details is asked to call YPD at 530-841-2300.