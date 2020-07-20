Home
Fire in northern California grows quickly, fire crews work to contain it

   *UPDATE 7:28 p.m.* — Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit posted an update at 6 p.m. saying the Badger Incident has now burned 450 acres and is 15% contained.

The same evacuations remain in effect and the cause of fire is still under investigation.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ca. — Crews are still battling a fire in northern California that started Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit public information officer says it received calls about smoke in the Badger Mountain/ Humbug Mountain area north of Yreka.

“When crews arrived on scene, they noticed we had two separate fires. One was called the Badger and the other was called the Humbug. Currently, those fires have merged together, so right now we’re calling it the Badger Incident,” said Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit public information officer, Suzi Brady.

The fire has currently burned 350 acres and is 5% contained.

Brady says Klamath and Shasta-Trinity National Forests are working with Cal Fire to get the Badger Incident contained.

But, Brady says its proving difficult for crews to get it under control.

“The terrain and the difficult access for crews have made it extremely hard for us to gain containment, as well as the heat,” Brady said.

There are many evacuation orders in place.

An emergency shelter has been set-up at Jackson Street Elementary in Yreka.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

