Fire near the community of Rogue River estimated to be 2.5 acres in size

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Crews are working on containing a small fire near Rogue River.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Wards Creek Fire was first reported in the 3100 block of Wards Creek Road east of Rogue River at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

When firefighters responded to the scene, they found a lightning-caused fire that started in a single tree that spread to the surrounding area.

Nine fire engines and a bulldozer were called to the area, but extremely steep terrain and dense brush reportedly slowed progress.

As of Wednesday morning, the Wards Creek Fire was estimated to be about 2.5 acres and 30% lined.

ODF said firefighters will continue to work on the fire, and there may be increased fire behavior and more smoke as the temperature increases Wednesday.

At the time this article was published, there were no evacuation notifications in place.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ODFSouthwest