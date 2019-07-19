Fire restrictions increase along sections of the Wild and Scenic Rogue

MEDFORD, Ore. – Fire restrictions are set to increase in some areas of southwest Oregon.
The U.S. Forest Service said on July 22, lands located within the boundaries of the Wild section of the Rogue National Wild and Scenic River will be under Stage 2 fire restriction.
The areas affected include Medford Bureau of Land Management lands from Grave Creek downriver to Marial and near the Rogue-River Siskiyou National Forest from Marial down to Watson Creek.
The USFS provided a list of the following restrictions that will be in place:
- Campfires, including stove fires and warming fires are prohibited. Portable cooking stoves using commercially produced pressurized liquid or gas may be used. Cooking areas must be naturally free of vegetation.
- Charcoal briquettes can be used within a raised fire pan or similar device that will contain fire and ashes only on areas free of vegetation that lie between water and high water mark from Marial downstream to the mouth of Watson Creek. Ashes must be hauled out.
- As a preventative measure, travelers are required to carry one shovel and a bucket.
- Smoking will be prohibited, except in boats on the water and on sand and gravel bars between the river and the high watermark that are free of vegetation.
Additional restrictions will be put in place as the fire season progresses, the USFS said.