Fire season ends in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Fire season officially ended Friday on lands protected by the Coos Forest Protective Association. On Sunday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association will do the same.
That means after 142 days, industrial fire restrictions on DSFPA land will no longer be in effect.
Fire officials are reminding everyone it’s still important to be cautious when burning debris or using fire in the woods.
A streak of warm, dry weather in the fall can still create a fire risk, even if it’s been otherwise rainy and cool.
A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Forestry says they have yet to make a decision on when fire season will end for the 1.8 million acres of state, private, county and city lands in the Southwest District.