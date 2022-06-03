Fire season in Klamath, Lake Counties starts June 6

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The 2022 fire season in Klamath and Lake Counties starts next week.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said while spring weather brought much-needed moisture to the region, drought conditions remain across the landscape. As a result, fire season will be declared on June 6.

The fire danger level will start at “moderate,” meaning fires can certainly start, but they’re not likely to become serious.

As a reminder, fire season on land protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine Counties started June 1.

For a full list of restriction in Klamath and Lake Counties, visit http://scofmp.org/